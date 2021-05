Poloncarz receives funding to increase high speed internet access throughout Erie County

HIGH SPEED INTERNET ACCESS FORALL IS WHAT ERIE COUNTYEXECUTIVE MARK POLONCARZ HOPESTO ACHIEVE WITH HIS BROADBANDNETWORK 'ERIE NET'..

A 360MILE HIGH-SPEED FIBER LINE TOBE INSTALLED THROUGHOUT THEENTIRE COUNTY.

"NOW WHY DOESTHIS MATTER?

WELL BECAUSETHERE ARE MANY AREAS OF ERIECOUNTY THAT DO NOT HAVE ACESSSTO HIGH SPEED FIBER, DO NOTHAVE ACCESS TO TRUTHFULLY HIGHSPEED MOBILE INTERNET..

HOW DOI KNOW?

I CAN LOOK AT MYPHONE." POLONCARZ HELD A PRESSCONFERENCE AT THE BROADWAYMARKET& AN AREA THAT CURRENTLYLACKS HIGH SPEED INTERNET."THERE'S NO 4G.

THERE'S NO 3GAND SOMETIMES WHEN YOURE INTHIS AREA YOU DON'T EVEN GETBARS AND ITS THE SAME WAY MANYOF THE RURAL COMMUNITIESTHROUGHOUT ERIE COUNTY." WITHTHE HELP OF FEDERAL FUNDINGBROUGHT TO THE DISTRICTTHROUGH COVID-19 RELIEFPOLONCARZ IS HOPING TO BUILDTHIS EXPANSIVE NETWORK WITHOUTTHE HELP OF TAX PAYERS.

"SOTHANK YOU CONGRESSMAN FORENSURING THAT THIS EMERGENCYRELIEF IS THERE AND MOST OFALL INSURING THAT WE WILL HAVETHE FUNDS GOING FORWARD TO PAYFOR ERIE NET AND THEREFOREWILL NOT HAVE TO TAKE IF FROMSOMEWHERE ELSE IN COUNTYGOVERNMENT." THE BROADBANDNETWORK WILL ALLOW THIRD PARTYSERVICE PROVIDERS TO OFFER UPHIGH SPEED INTERNET TO ERIECOUNTY RESIDENTS AND RESIDENTSWHO QUALIFY MAY RECEIVE THISCONNECTION AT A DISCOUNT.

