Fight for my love! Two male monitor lizards fight for disinterested female who watches them wrestle

Amusing footage shows two male monitor lizards fighting over a female who watched them wrestle.

The fierce reptiles were locked in a tight hug while the female – whom they were fighting over – stood around a metre away from them in Phitsanulok, Thailand on February 17.

Onlooker Verasu Tunsuwan filmed the creatures as they tried to take down each other.

One of the lizards was trying to push but was overpowered and fell to the ground.

The two creature eventually chased each other away from the spot while only one remained.

Verasu said: ‘It was as if they were fighting to get the attention of the female lizard nearby.

I wonder why there are so many lizards showing up in my yard.’