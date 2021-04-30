Port St. Lucie police investigating boat thefts

Lucie police are searching for the crooks involved in a pair of boat thefts overnight Friday.

A RASH OF BOAT THEFTSOVERNIGHOFFICERS SAY A 2020 MAKO WASSTOLEN JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT FROMA BASS PRO SHOP IN FORTPIERCE.

IT WAS FOUND ABANDONNOT FAR FROM THE STORE WITHITS ENGINES MISSING.

AROUNTHE SAME TIME...OFFICERSRESPONDED TO ANOTHER BOATTHEFT AT A BUSINESS NEARBY.POLICE SAY THREE MEN WERE SEENON SURVIELLANCE TAKING THE33-FOOT CONTENDER AND ITSENGINES... POLICE SAY THEYTOOK OFF BEFORE THEY COULD GTHEM.

IF YOU HAV