Congressional candidate files lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis concerning who will fill the vacated seat following the recent death of U.S. Rep.

WEEKS SINCE THE PASSING OFLATE CONGRESSMAN ALCEEHASTINGS.

TONIGHT- HIS SEATREMAINS EMPTY.

GOVERNOR RONDESANTIS HAS NOT CALLED FOR ASPECIAL ELECTION TO REPLACETHE LATE CONGRESSMAN.

TONIGHT,CONTACT FIVE INVESTIGATOR DAVEBOHMAN JOINS US LIVE IN STUDIOSHOWS US WHY IT MAY TAKESEVERAL MONTHS BEFORE VOTERSGET THE CHANCE TO CHOOSEHASTINGSSUCCESSOR.CONGRESSMAN HASTINGSDEATHMARKS THE THIRD TIME IN THELAST 12 YEARS, THAT A SPECIALELECTION WILL BE NEEDED IN AFLORIDA CONGRESSIONALDISTRICT.“WE WANT AN ELECTION WITHOUTDELAY” REVEREND ELWINDOWLING, ANNOUNCES HISCANDIDACY FOR THE 23RDCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT BYASKING A FEDERAL JUDGE TOORDER GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS TOSET A DATE FOR A SPECIALELECTION TO REPLACE THE LATEREPRESENTATIVE ALCEE HASTINGS.“A LOT IS ON THE BALLOT INTHIS UPCOMING ELECTION.

THEPROBLEM IS, WE DONTHAT IS” IN THE MOST RECENTSPECIAL CONGRESSIONALELECTIONS, IN 2013 AND 2009,FORMER FLORIDA GOVERNORS TOOK12 AND 23 DAYS JUST TO CALLFOR A SPECIAL ELECTION.

FORREPRESENTATIVE HASTINGGOVERNOR DESANTIS HAS ALREADWAITED 24 DAYS.“DAVE Q: HOWLONG CAN HE WAIT?

II KNOW THE ANSWER TO THAT, ORIF ANYBODY ELSE DOES” FLORIDAATLANTIC UNIVERSITY POLITICALSCIENCE DEPARTMENT CHAIRMANKEVIN WAGNER SAYS THE LAWREADS THAT A GOVERNOR SETS ADATE FOR SPECIAL ELECTIONS&BIT DOES NOT SAY WHEN.“IFTHERETIMING, ITABOUT OUR OWN STATUTES.

ANDMAYBE ITAT THAT.” TIME MATTERS.BECAUSE EVEN IF GOVERNORDESANTIS CALLED FOR A SPECIALELECTION NOW COUNTY ELECTIONSSUPERVISORS NEED TIME TO GEARUP.

THE PAST TWO SPECIALELECTIONS WERE HELD FIVEMONTHS AFTER THE GOVERNORCALLED FOR ONE.“IF YOU SEEKEQUAL RIGHTS FOR ALLFLORIDIANS, MR. DESANTIS CALLTHE ELECTION”GOVERNOR DESANTISPRESSOFFICE HAS NOT RETURNED OUREMAILS ASKING WHY HAS NOSPECIAL ELECTION DATE BEENSET.

