CDC Says Some Short-Term COVID Vaccine Side Effects Caused By Anxiety

The CDC said anxiety-related side effects can happen from any of the vaccines.
It said fainting was more common after the Johnson & Johnson shot.
The CDC said anxiety-related side effects can happen from any of the vaccines.
It said fainting was more common after the Johnson & Johnson shot.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines on outdoor mask use. Here’s what that means for you...
Laura Podesta reports health experts say Americans should worry more about getting Covid than any side effects from the vaccines.