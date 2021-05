Numbing cream tops the recall roundup

THEY SAY IF ALL GOES WELL -THEY'LL PUT MORE OF THESE BEDSAT CITY PARKS AROUND TOWN.MORE RECALLS THIS WEEK..PUTTING YOUR CHILDREN IN HARMSWAY,2 WORKS FOR YOU PROBLEM SOLVERCORI DUKE BRINGS US WHAT TO LOOKOUT FOR IN OUR RECALL ROUNDUPhttps://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/YYBA-Recalls-Welmate-Lidocaine-Numbing-Cream-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-Poisoning-Recall-AlertY-Y-B-A IS RECALLING WELMATELIDOCAINE NUMBING CREAMTHE PACKAGING FAILS TO MEETCHILD RESISTANT PACKAGINGREQUIREMENTS...THIS POSES A POISONING RISK IFYOUNG CHILDREN INGEST OR OR PUTTHE CREAM ON THEIR SKIN.IF YOU HAVE IT... STOP USINGIT... PUT IT OUT OF REACH OFCHILDREN.Y-Y-B-A IS DIRECTLY NOTIFYINGKNOWN CUSTOMERS WHO PURCHASEDTHE CREAM ON EBAY, WALMART ANDWELLSPRINGMED.COM.AMAZON WILL CONTACT ITS KNOWNPURCHASERS ABOUT THE RECALL.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/UST-Recalls-Bottles-of-LifeSeasons-Blood-Nourish-R-Due-to-Failure-to-Meet-Child-Resistant-Packaging-Requirement-Risk-of-PoisoningANOTHER PRODUCT RECALLED FORFAILING TO MEET CHILD RESISTANTPACKAGING....U-S-T IS RECALLING BOTTLES OFLIFESEASONS BLOOD NOURISH-R.IF YOU HAVE THIS PRODUCT STOREIT OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN ANDCONTACT LIFESEASONS FORINSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO RETURNFOR A FULL REFUND.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Sauder-Woodworking-Recalls-Counter-Height-Bar-Stools-Due-to-Fall-HazardSAUDER WOODWORKING IS RECALLINGCOUNTER HEIGHT BAR STOOLS.LEGS ON THE STOOLS CAN BECOMEUNSTABLE OVER TIME...POSING AFALL HAZARD.STOP USING THESE STOOLS ANDCONTACT SAUDER WOODWORKING FOR AFULL REFUND FOR EACH SET.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Pool-Heaters-Recalled-by-Pentair-Water-Pool-and-Spa-Due-to-Fire-HazardAND JUST IN TIME FOR SWIMSEASON...SOME POOL HEATERS AREBEING RECALLED DUE TO A FIRERISK.STOP USING THE RECALLED POOLHEATERS AND CONTACT PENTAIRWATER POOL AND SPA FOR A FREEREPAIR.FOR MORE RECALL NEWS AND ALIST OF WAYS TO GET YOUR MONEYBACK..

YOU CAN VISIT OUR WEBSITEKJRH DOT COM SLASH RECALLROUNDUP.