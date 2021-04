Wages rise most in thirteen years

The Labor Department says wages have risen higher than they have in the past thirteen years.

HERE’S SOME GOOD NEWS FORWORKERS - WAGES INCREASED IN THEFIRST QUARTER OF THE YEAR.TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE "POINTNINE" PERCENT.

THE LABORDEPARTMENT SAYS IT’S THE BIGGESTGAIN IN MORE THAN 13 YEARS.ECONOMISTS SAY IT SHOWSBUSINESSES ARE OFFERING HIGHERPAY FOR NEW JOBS.IF YOU’RE SEARCHING FOR A JOB,WHETHER YOU’RE CURRENTLYUNEMPLOYED OR LOOKING TO SWITCHCAREERS, WE WANT TO HELP YOU OUTBY GIVING YOU A LOOK AT WHO’SHIRING RIGHT NOW IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.LEE HEALTH IS LOOKING FORSUPERVISOR OF EMERGENCYSERVICES.

IN CAPE CORAL, AGENTADVICE DOT COM NEEDS A REALESTATE AGENT--TRAINING WILL BEPROVIDED.

AND IF YOU LOVEWORKING WITH ANIMALSTAILS-A-WAGGIN ANIMAL HOSPITALNEEDS A KENNEL ASSISTANT.

TOAPPLY FOR THESE JOBS--AND SEEWHAT ELSE IS AVAILABLE--JUSTHEAD TO FOX FOUR NOW DOT COMSLASH JOB SEARCH.AND REMEMBER, IF YOUR BUSINESSOR COMPANY IS HIRING... LET USKNOW SO WE CAN LET OUR VIE