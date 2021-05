Southwest Florida weekend family events

The Mental Health Walk will take place at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda tomorrow and Pediatric Dentistry of Florida is hosting a Touch-A-Truck event.

SET AND PUBLISH DROP BOXLOCATIONS 30-DAYS BEFORE THEELECTION.AFTER SPENDING MORE THAN A YEARIN LOCKDOWN--PUNTA GORDA ISTAKING THE TIME TO RAISEAWARENESS ON MENTAL HEALTH.TOMORROW THE CITY WILL BEHOSTING A MENTAL HEALTH WALKBEGINNING AT 9-AM AT LAISHLEYPARK.

ORGANIZERS SAYPARTICIPANTS WILL BE SHARINGTHEIR STORIES BEFORE THEHALF-MILE WALK BEGINS.

GUESTSARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING LAWNCHAIRS AND FOLLOW SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES.

THEY SAYIT IS A PET AND KID-FRIENDLYEVENT.THE PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY OFFLORIDA WILL ALSO BE HOSTING AFUN EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILYTHIS WEEKEND.STARTING AT 9-AMTOMORROW--THEY’LL BE HOSTING ATOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT.

IT WILLALLOW KIDS TO GET A HANDS-ONEXPERIENCE LEARNING ABOUT AVARIETY OF TRUCKS AND CARS.

IT’SFIVE DOLLARS PER KID AND TICKETSARE SOLD ONLINE.