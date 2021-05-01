Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 1, 2021

Las Vegas brush fire breaks out

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:44s 0 shares 1 views
Las Vegas brush fire breaks out
Las Vegas brush fire breaks out

A brush fire broke out at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Friday, April 30.

No injuries have been reported as of writing.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Ruby Morales.

A brush fire broke out at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Friday, April 30.

No injuries have been reported as of writing.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Ruby Morales.

Explore