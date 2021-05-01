Skip to main content
Disneyland reopens after 412 days due to COVID-19 closure

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:12s 0 shares 1 views
Disneyland Park and California Adventure re-opened their gates to guests at 9 a.m.

On Friday, April 30 after 412 days of closure due to COVID-19.

According to reports, many couldn’t hold back their tears.

Some people got in line as early as 2:30 a.m.

Capacity is limited to 25% capacity.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Only California residents are allowed to visit at this time.

Visitors must wear masks and follow physical distancing guidelines.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @living_the_socal_dream; Jen Pearson.

