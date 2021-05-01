Disneyland reopens after 412 days due to COVID-19 closure

On Friday, April 30 after 412 days of closure due to COVID-19.

Disneyland Park and California Adventure re-opened their gates to guests at 9 a.m.

According to reports, many couldn’t hold back their tears.

Some people got in line as early as 2:30 a.m.

Capacity is limited to 25% capacity.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Only California residents are allowed to visit at this time.

Visitors must wear masks and follow physical distancing guidelines.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @living_the_socal_dream; Jen Pearson.