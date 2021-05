'When you take a knife & stab somebody...': Derek O'Brien attacks turncoats

TMC MP Derek O’Brien lashed out at the TMC leaders who deserted the party ahead of the West Bengal polls.

The TMC MP said that the same people who featured in tapes accepting bribes and had been earlier attacked by the BJP are now in the saffron party and are considered to be clean.

Calling them traitors, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP said that those leaders took a knife and stabbed the party in the back ahead of elections.

