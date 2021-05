Fire engulfs COVID-19 care centre in Bharuch

Massive fire broke out at COVID-19 care centre in Gujarat's Bharuch on April 30.

Patients were rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals.

In preliminary investigation, short circuit has come out to be the reason behind the fire.

Bharuch SP said, "According to primary information, probably 12 people have been killed in the incident of fire at Patel Welfare Hospital's dedicated COVID-19 care centre at 12:30 pm in Bharuch."