14 patients, 2 hospital nurses died: Bharuch COVID care centre trustee

Massive fire broke out at COVID-19 care centre in Gujarat's Bharuch on April 30.

COVID care centre trustee Zuber Patel informed that 14 COVID patients and 2 hospital staff died in the incident.

"It's an unfortunate incident not only for us but for entire Bharuch.

With Police and administration's help, we could shift patients to other hospitals.

14 patients and 2 staff nurses lost their lives in the incident," said Zuber Patel.

In preliminary investigation, short circuit has come out to be the reason behind the fire.