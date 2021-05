PM Modi visits gurdwara in Delhi on 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on May 01 and offered prayers on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur Guru Teg Bahadur is the 9th Guru of Sikhism who is known for his supreme sacrifice and refusal to bow to dictatorship and injustice.