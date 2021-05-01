Eli Broad, Billionaire Philanthropist Who Helped Reshaped LA, Dies at 87

Eli Broad, a self-made billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist who used his wealth to reshape the cultural landscape of Los Angeles, died Friday.
He was 87.
Broad played a role in LA institutions like the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art.