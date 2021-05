CITU workers celebrate Labour Day in Thiruvananthapuram

Centre of Indian Trade Unions' workers hoisted red flag to celebrate Labour Day in Thiruvananthapuram on May 01.

Amid weekend restrictions in the state, workers gathered at the Manacaud area to cherish the day.

Also known as May Day, May 01 is celebrated to commemorate achievements of the labour movement.

May 01 is also a public holiday in Kerala.