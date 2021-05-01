Udhampur gas delivery men going extra miles to keep kitchen running amid lockdown

Due to surge in COVID-19 cases, 'corona curfew' has been imposed in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, essential services including LPG delivery are exempted from the restrictions.

Delivery men who are distributing gas house to house in this battle are not less than any corona warrior.

They are risking their lives to keep the kitchen of common people running and are cycling several kilometres to home deliver the LPG.

All they just want in return is that common people to stay at home to help in control the spread of infection.