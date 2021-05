Vaccination drive for 18-44 years to start from 1pm in Mumbai

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that the vaccination drive for citizens between 18-44 years will commence from 1pm and no walk-in vaccines will be inoculated.

People with a message on CoWIN app will only be allowed.

"Vaccination for 18-44 years will commence from 1 pm at 5 centres including Nair Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Cooper Hospital, SevenHills Hospital and BKC centre.

Till you don't receive message of CoWIN app, you cannot visit the vaccination centre," said Mumbai mayor.