India becomes 1st country in world to report daily COVID spike of over 4 lakh cases

India became the first country in the world to report over 4 lakh COVID cases in a single day.

Country reported of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total caseload of the country stood at 1,91,64,969.

Death toll of India mounted to 2,11,853.

Currently there are 32,68,710 active cases in country.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, up to April 30, 28,83,37,385 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination drive for citizens between 18-44 years age bracket will begin from today.

So far, 15,49,89,635 vaccine doses have been inoculated.