PM Modi visits Delhi's Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib on 400th Prakash Parab of Guru Teg Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Saturday morning.

PM Modi offered prayers at the gurudwara on the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur.

He visited gurudwara without a security route, special security arrangements.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister had extended Parkash Purab greetings on Twitter.

On the occasion, devotees took holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (Apr 1, 1621-Nov 11, 1675) of Sikh religion.