16 killed after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in India

++ CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC/DISTRESSING IMAGES ++ A fire broke out at the Patel Welfare COVID-19 hospital in Bharuch, Gujarat, western India.

++ CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC/DISTRESSING IMAGES ++ A fire broke out at the Patel Welfare COVID-19 hospital in Bharuch, Gujarat, western India.

The blaze erupted in the early hours of Saturday (May 1).

At least 16 people have died.

Reports suggest that the incident happened due to leakages in oxygen in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to the local deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Rajendra Singh Chudasma, a short circuit in the ICU oxygen cylinder caused the fire.

At the time of the incident, at least 60 patients were hospitalised - 28 were admitted to ICU.

India is reeling under immense pressure on the healthcare system due to a massive surge in coronavirus cases.