First Covid-safe nightclub event takes place in Liverpool

The first Covid-safe nightclub event since the beginning of the pandemic has taken place at Bramley-Moore Dock warehouse in Liverpool.

Partygoers had to provide proof of a negative Covid test on entry at Friday evening’s ticketed event.

Once inside, revellers were not required to socially distance or wear masks.

Another 3,000 guests will party on Saturday at the venue as part of scientific trials to see how large venues can reopen without social distancing measures, announced by the government in April.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn