Watch: Special flight carrying medical aid from Thailand lands in New Delhi

A special flight from Thailand, carrying medical aid, landed in New Delhi on Saturday.

The cargo flight brought oxygen concentrators to help India fight covid pandemic.

MEA took to twitter to thank its ASEAN partner and the Indian diaspora in Thailand.

Several countries have come forward & an international aid operation has been launched.

On Saturday, India's daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh.

As per union health ministry, death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities.