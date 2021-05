Special Ops actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away | Covid 19 takes another life | Oneindia News

Actor and former Indian army officer, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal breathed his last today while he was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

He was merely 52 years old.

Many artists and celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor.

#covid19victimes #BikramjeetKanwarpal #Bollywood #SpecialOps