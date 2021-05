Gautam Gambhir to distribute 200 oxygen concentrators in Delhi

Amid oxygen crisis in national capital in view of devastating second wave of COVID-19, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, on May 01 said he is going to provide 200 oxygen concentrators in Delhi.

The East Delhi MP also said the oxygen concentrators will be provided free of cost.