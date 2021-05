8 COVID patients dead after oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra Hospital

As many as eight people and one doctor died at Delhi's Batra Hospital on May 01 due to shortage of medical oxygen.

Giving more information about the tragic incident, Medical Director of Delhi's Batra Hospital, Dr SCL Gupta said, "6 COVID patients died in ICU ward and 2 in main wards (due to oxygen shortage) today.

We could not save them even after making effort from our end.

Since this wave hit the country, we've been demanding oxygen from the govt."