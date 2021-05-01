UP begins vaccinating 18-44 age group in 7 districts with high positivity rate

UP govt started the first phase of vaccination for 18-44 age group in seven districts.

CM Yogi Adityanath launching the programme from Avantibai Hospital in Lucknow.

He said people above 18 years are being vaccinated for free with priority in seven districts.

These districts include Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Kanpur and Meerut.

The districts have reported high Covid positivity rates and have high active caseload.

At least 85 centres have been dedicated to people above the age of 18 years.

So far, over 1.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people in the state.