150,000 doses of Sputnik V have arrived in India on 1st May | Oneindia News

Sputnik V is the Russian made covid vaccine with an efficacy rate above 90%.

150,000 doses of Sputnik have arrived at Hyderabad in India on Saturday.

The vaccines will be handed over to Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and soon to be distributed among the healthcare systems of the country.

