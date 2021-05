Shahabuddin, former RJD MP, dies due to COVID

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP and history-sheeter Mohammad Shahabuddin passed away due to COVID-19 on May 01.

He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Delhi hospital.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his condolences.

He was an MLA and MP from Siwan for a very long time.