Anthony Fauci says complete lockdown is necessary| Over 4 lakh Covid cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News

India has hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The country has seen the passing of many imminent personalities in the last 2 days.

In a conversation with the Indian Express, the chief medical advisor to the US Biden Administration, Anthony Fauci stressed that India should be put under complete lockdown to control the tsunami of covid cases.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reckoned that the state might not reach that stage.

