Mass arrests on May Day in Istanbul

Dozens of people have been arrested today (May 1) in Istanbul for joining May Day rallies and defying lockdown rules.

The Turkish government banned protests amid coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Turkey has been in lockdown since April 29.

Authorities have announced that 212 demonstrators were detained as they attempted to walk to Taksim Square.

