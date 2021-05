Laurence Fox attended a Low-Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) demo today (May 1) ahead of London's mayoral election on Thursday.

The scheme which involves reducing traffic on residential roads leading onto main roads, is said to increase air pollution by campaigners.

If elected, Fox promised to remove all LTNs, from day one.