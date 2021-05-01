Kill The Bill protest ends in a raucous party at Vauxhall Gardens, London

This video shows the Kill the Bill protest ending in a party at Vauxhall Gardens, London.
Demonstrators and campaigners dance to the music.
Placards and posters say: "We don't trust the police.
This video shows the Kill the Bill protest ending in a party at Vauxhall Gardens, London.
Demonstrators and campaigners dance to the music.
Placards and posters say: "We don't trust the police.
This video shows the Kill the Bill protest ending in a party at Vauxhall Gardens, London.
Demonstrators and campaigners dance to the music.
Placards and posters say: "We don't trust the police.
No one can".
The footage was filmed today (May 1).
May Day ‘Kill The Bill’ Protest turns into mass ‘rave’ in London park
Kill the Bill May Day protesters host rave in Vauxhall park in London