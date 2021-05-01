Skip to main content
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Kill The Bill protest ends in a raucous party at Vauxhall Gardens, London

This video shows the Kill the Bill protest ending in a party at Vauxhall Gardens, London.

Demonstrators and campaigners dance to the music.

Placards and posters say: "We don't trust the police.

No one can".

The footage was filmed today (May 1).

