Death toll due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra hospital climbs to 12

The death toll due to oxygen shortage at Delhi's Batra Hospital on May 01 increased to 12.

"Fatalities climbed up to 12.

One of our senior doctors has also lost his battle to COVID.

I'm hoping and praying this situation doesn't arrive with our hospital or any other hospital over next few days or ever again," said Executive Director of the hospital, Dr Sudhanshu Bankata.