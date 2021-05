Sputnik V will be available in few weeks after statutory clearances: Dr Reddy's Lab CEO

The Sputnik V vaccine will be available in a few weeks after statutory clearances, informed Deepak Sapra, CEO of Dr Reddy's Laboratories after the Russian vaccines arrived in India on May 01.

"Today, we have received 1,50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine here in Hyderabad.

The vaccine will be available in a few weeks after it has gone through statutory clearances.

The price will also be announced then," said CEO Sapra.