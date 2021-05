Maharashtra reports 63,282 fresh COVID cases, 802 deaths

In last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 63,282 fresh COVID cases, 802 deaths and 61,326 discharges.

The total active cases in the state are now at 6,63,758.

Case fatality rate of Maharashtra is 1.49%.

Maharashtra's capital registered 3,908 new cases, 90 deaths and 5,900 recoveries reported today.