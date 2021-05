Sputnik V is stored at -18C: Dr Reddy's Lab Global Logistics' Head

Sputnik V is a minus 18-degrees Celsius storage vaccine, informed Ravi Mathur, Global Logistics' Head, Dr Reddy's Laboratories after the Russian vaccines arrived in India on May 01."Sputnik V is a minus 18-degrees Celsius storage vaccine.

We have created a state-of-the-art central warehouse that operates below minus 20-degrees Celsius.

These are single-dose ampules, once taken out have to be administered within 30 mins," informed Head of global logistics at Dr. Reddy's lab.