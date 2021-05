TAS is extending mask requirement for all passengers.

FACE COVERINGS WILL BE REQUIREDFOR MANY U-S TRAVELERS UNTILAT LEAST SEPTEMBER 13TH.THE T-S-A EXTENDED A MASKMANDATE THAT WAS SET TO EXPIRENEXT MONTH.THE RULE HAS BEEN IN EFFECTSINCE FEBRUARY SECOND OF THISYEAR.SINCE THEN..

THE T-S-A SAYS ITSHAS RECEIVED REPORTS OF ABOUTTWO-THOUSAND PEOPLE VIOLATING THEMANDATE.AFTER BEING CLOSED FOR