Top 10 Julianne Hough Performances on Dancing with the Stars

Julianne Hough always gives a great performance on "Dancing with the Stars."
Top 20 Witney Carson Performances on Dancing with the Stars
WatchMojo
It's not unusual to dance along with these Witney Carson performances on "Dancing with the Stars."
Julianne Hough always gives a great performance on "Dancing with the Stars."
Julianne Hough always gives a great performance on "Dancing with the Stars." Our countdown includes Quickestep to "Hey Pachuco," Jitterbug to "Big Time Operator," Samba to "Balla, Balla," and more!
It's not unusual to dance along with these Witney Carson performances on "Dancing with the Stars."