Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 2, 2021

In El Salvador, trade union and student organizations march on Labor Day

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 06:15s 0 shares 1 views
In El Salvador, trade union and student organizations march on Labor Day
In El Salvador, trade union and student organizations march on Labor Day

Thousands of trade unionists and students marched the capital of El Salvador on May Day main streets of the capital city San Salvador demanding improved conditions for workers from President Nayib Buke

Thousands of trade unionists and students marched the capital of El Salvador on May Day main streets of the capital city San Salvador demanding improved conditions for workers from President Nayib Bukele.

Explore