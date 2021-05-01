Skip to main content
May Day ‘Kill The Bill’ Protest turns into mass ‘rave’ in London park

A May Day ‘Kill the Bill’ protest this afternoon (May 1) turned into a rave in a London park.

Protesters danced in Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens contrary to Covid legislation which makes such raves illegal.

The event passed off peacefully, and despite several warnings, there was no police intervention.

