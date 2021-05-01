May Day ‘Kill The Bill’ Protest turns into mass ‘rave’ in London park

Kill the Bill May Day protesters host rave in Vauxhall park in London
Newsflare STUDIO
A May Day ‘Kill the Bill’ protest this afternoon (May 1) turned into a rave in a London park.
Protesters danced in Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens contrary to Covid legislation which makes such raves illegal.
The event passed off peacefully, and despite several warnings, there was no police intervention.
