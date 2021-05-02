UP Panchayat elections results: Counting of votes begins

Counting of votes has begun for UP Panchayat elections 2021.

Candidates were in the fray for over 7 lakh seats in the Gram Panchayat Wards, over 58,000 in the Gram Panchayats, over 75,000 in the Kshetra Panchayats and over 3,000 in the Zila Panchayats.

The statewide voting was held in four phases- on April 15, April 19, April 26 and April 29.

The Supreme Court on May 01 allowed the process of counting of votes of the Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat polls while taking into note the assurance given by the State Election Commission that necessary measures will be in place in terms of COVID-19 guidelines.

A Bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar took into note the submissions of the State Election Commission that Class I gazetted officials will be responsible for adherence to COVID-19 protocol at each counting centre.

The Bench also directed that no victory rallies will be permitted throughout the state of Uttar Pradesh.