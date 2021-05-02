Happy Birthday, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson! (Sunday, May 2)

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known as The Rock, was born on May 2, 1972, and turns 49.

He was born in Hayward, California.

Johnson made his debut with the WWE in 1996.

He became known as “The Rock” and won his first WWE Championship in 1998.

He went on to become a Triple Crown champion.

Johnson later pursued acting and landed his first lead role in 2002 for ‘The Scorpion King.’.

The actor has also been in ‘The Rundown,’ ‘The Fast & Furious,’ the ’Jumanji’ films and more.

He co-founded his own production company, Seven Bucks Productions, in 2012.

The Rock also released an autobiography in 2000 called, 'The Rock Says,'.

Which debuted at No.

1 on 'The New York Times' Best Seller list.

