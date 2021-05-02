India reports 3.92 lakh fresh COVID cases

India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID caseload of the country stood at 1,95,57,457.

Currently, there are 33,49,644 active cases in the country.

With 3,689 new deaths, death toll mounted to 2,15,542.

Vaccination drive for citizens between 18-44 years age bracket commenced in several parts of the country from May 01.

So far, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been inoculated.

Indian Council of Medical Research reported that up to May 01, 29,01,42,339 samples have been tested for COVID-19.