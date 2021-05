DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin visits counting centre in Chennai

Counting for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is underway.

DMK leader from Udhayanidhi Stalin arrived at Queen Mary's College in Chennai.

He is also party's candidate from Chepauk Assembly constituency.

In early trends, Udhayanidhi Stalin is leading from his constituency.

He is contesting against Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate AVA Kasali.

As per early trends, DMK is leading on 72 seats while AIADMK on 67 seats.