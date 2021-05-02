'BJP will win Nandigram seat,' says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Counting for West Bengal Assembly elections is underway.

Early trends show BJP's Suvendu Adhikari leading from Nandigram, he is contesting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is confident on Adhikari's win from Nandigram constituency.

On forming government in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Right it is too early to say anything as they were multiple rounds this time.

The situation will be clear by evening.

We started from 3, and we were given the challenge that we will not even secure 100 seats but we have crossed the target of 100 and will cross the magic number soon.

BJP will win in Nandigram and CM Mamata Banerjee will lose."