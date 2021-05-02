Skip to main content
Crowds of drinkers in London’s Soho for start of May Day bank holiday weekend

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
This clip shows Londoners enjoying a night out in Soho, London, for the Bank Holiday weekend, on Saturday, May 1.

In the UK, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths has dropped.

The country is allowing event pilots and considering removing measures such as wearing masks.

On Friday (April 30), 3,000 people enjoyed a first night of clubbing over a year in Liverpool with no masks or social distance.

