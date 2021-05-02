Election Result 2021: बैन के बाद भी सड़कों पर उतरे लोग,उड़ी कोर
चुनाव आयोग ने जश्न मानने वालों पर कार्रवाई के दिए आदेशचुनाव आओग ने सभी राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों के मुख्य सचिव को पत्र लिख आदेश दिया है कि भीड़ जुटाकर जीत का जश्न मनाने पर FIR करें। इतना ही नहीं, जिम्मेवार पुलिस अधिकारियों पर भी कार्रवाई करें।