UP Panchayat elections results: Police baton charge to disperse crowd outside counting centre

Counting of votes for three-tier Uttar Pradesh's Panchayat elections 2021 is underway.

Counting agents and party supporters thronged the counting centres in large numbers and defied social distancing norms. In order to maintain law and order in the area and disperse the crowd, police baton charged.

Supreme Court had strictly directed State Election Commission to ensure COVID guidelines are adhered.