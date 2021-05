WB election results: TMC supporters celebrate early trends

Counting of West Bengal Assembly elections is underway.

TMC supporters celebrated outside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence after the early trends showcase TMC crossing the magic number in the assembly to form government.

TMC supporters played with 'gulal' and danced their heart out.

Currently, TMC is leading on 202 seats while BJP on 77.

Supreme Court had strictly prohibited victory celebrations in wake of the second wave of pandemic.